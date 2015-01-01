Abstract

PURPOSE: The objective of this study is to identify factors associated with depression and the quality of life of Thai transgender women (TGW) from Chiang Mai province, Thailand, who have experienced being bullied.



METHODS: We conducted the study on TGW ≥18 years of age in Chiang Mai province, Thailand, from May to November 2020. Data were collected using self-reporting questionnaires at the MPlus Chiang Mai foundation. Binary logistic regression analysis was used to examine the association between potential factors associated with depression and quality of life.



RESULTS: Of the 205 TGW individuals who participated in this study with a median age of 24 years, most were students (43.3%), and the most common type of bullying was verbal (30.9%). The prevalence of depression among the TGW participants was 30.1%, although most of the participants had a good overall quality of life (53.4%). The impacts of being physically bullied at primary or secondary school and experiencing cyberbullying at primary school were associated with a higher risk of depression. The impacts of being cyberbullied within the previous 6 months and physically bullied at primary or secondary school were associated with a fair quality of life.



CONCLUSION: Our results show that many TGW had experienced bullying in their childhood and within the previous 6 months. Screening for experiences of having been bullied and psychological problems might be advantageous for the wellbeing of TGW, while counseling programs or psychotherapy should be provided for those who have experienced bullying to mitigate depression and improve their quality of life.

