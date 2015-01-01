Abstract

OBJECTIVE The objective of this study was to utilize an instrumented mouthpiece sensor to characterize head kinematics experienced by grassroots dirt track race car drivers.



METHODS Four dirt track race car drivers (ages 16-19) were instrumented with custom mouthpiece sensors capable of accurately measuring head motion during racing. Sensors were deployed before races and recorded tri-axial linear acceleration and rotational velocity for approximately 10 min at 200 Hz. Film review was performed to identify data associated with racing laps. For each lap, moving average kinematics were computed and subtracted from the head motion signals to obtain 'adjusted' head motion accounting for lower frequency variance due to periodic motion around the track. From adjusted data, linear and angular head perturbations (i.e., deviations from moving average) were extracted using a custom algorithm.



RESULTS Data was collected during 400 driver-races. A total of 2438 laps were segmented from mouthpiece recordings. The median (95th percentile) peak linear acceleration, rotational velocity, and rotational acceleration of all laps were 5.33 (8.28) g, 2.89 (4.60) rad/s, and 179 (310) rad/s2, respectively. Angular perturbations occurred most frequently about the anterior-posterior axis (median lap frequency = 6.39 Hz); whereas linear perturbations occurred most frequently in the inferior-superior direction (7.96 Hz). Nine crash events were recorded by the mouthpiece sensors. The median (95th percentile) peak head kinematics of these events were 13.4 (36.6) g, 9.67 (21.9) rad/s, and 630 (1330) rad/s2.



CONCLUSIONS Mouthpiece sensors can be used to measure head kinematics during active racing. Laps, head perturbations, and crashes may be useful units of observation to describe typical head kinematic exposure experienced by drivers while racing. Subsequent research is needed to understand the associations between repetitive racing exposure and neurological function. Higher magnitude events (i.e., crashes) are not uncommon and may result in concussion or more severe injury.



RESULTS represent novel characterizations of head kinematic exposure experienced in a dirt track racing environment. This information may inform evidence-based strategies (e.g., vehicle/seat design) to improve driver safety.