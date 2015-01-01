SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Piantini S, Aathresh VN, Savino G, Pierini M. Traffic Injury Prev. 2022; 23(Suppl 1): S174-S180.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/15389588.2022.2117983

36200698

OBJECTIVE: Vehicles are increasingly being equipped with Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and literature highlights the utility to fit a similar active safety system in Powered Two-Wheelers (PTWs). This research attempts to analyze the efficacy of PTW Autonomous Emergency Braking (MAEB) when functioning solely, and in the case where both the PTW and Opponent Vehicle (OV) have AEB installed.

METHODS: 23 crashes involving motorcyclists that occurred in metropolitan areas of Italy between 2009 and 2017 were selected. The "In-depth Study of road Accidents in FlorencE (InSAFE)" provides data for the study. Each crash was reconstructed in PC-Crash 12.1 software. The obtained simulation of the crash dynamics was then used to create the dataset of cases fitted with AEB and MAEB systems. A custom MAEB system was implemented with specifications based on literature.

RESULTS: The majority of crashes occurred on urban roads, at intersections, on dry asphalt, with clear visibility, and in daylight. The passenger vehicle was the most frequent opponent vehicle (70%). Almost half the sample involved the PTW rider traveling beyond the speed limit permitted on urban roads. MAEB was found to be applicable in 19 out of 23 real-world crashes allowing the avoidance of two crashes with the progressive triggering criteria (Time to Collision (TTC) − 1.0 s) and one crash in the case where both the PTW and OV have AEB installed with more conservative setups. MAEB simulations show important trends in the reduction of the PTW impact speed (ISR) from the conservative (TTC-0.6s) to standard (TTC-0.8s) to progressive (TTC-1.0s) triggering criteria. The mean impact speed reduction (ISR) becomes 8.6 km/h, 13.8 km/h, 19.1 km/h, respectively.

CONCLUSIONS: The results suggested that MAEB may be extremely effective in the PTW impact speed reduction and that an earlier MAEB intervention is beneficial in achieving higher reductions in the PTW impact speed. Further, the effect of opponent vehicles also possessing AEB was studied, and it was found that this increased the likelihood of crash avoidance and greater reduction in crash severity in unavoidable circumstances.

active safety; crash in-depth investigation; Motorcycle; motorcycle autonomous braking system; PTW

