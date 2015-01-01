Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is associated with adverse mental and physical outcomes among men who have sex with men (MSM) living with HIV. Few studies focus on psychological IPV, such as verbal threats. This study examined the associations between different forms of IPV and depression and CD4+ cell count, with depression as a mediator for the association between IPV and CD4+ cell count. Data for these analyses were derived from a larger cross-sectional study on HIV-HCV co-infection among MSM in Shanghai, China (N = 1623). We estimated the average causal mediation effects (ACME) and average direct effects (ADE) through three steps. About 16% of participants experienced IPV, with forced sex (7%), verbal threats (5%), and thrown objects (4%) being most common. Verbal threats showed the strongest link with depression and low CD4+ cell count. Depression fully mediated the relationship between verbal abuse and low CD4+ cell count, suggesting it as a potential pathway between psychological IPV and poorer HIV-related health outcomes. More research on psychological IPV is warranted to examine its health impacts. Mental health could be a potential focus of intervention to enhance HIV-related health outcomes among MSM with IPV experience.

Language: en