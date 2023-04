Abstract

In: Olfson M, Cosgrove CM, Altekruse SF, Wall MM, Blanco C. Living alone and suicide risk in the United States, 2008-2019. Am J Public Health. 2022;112(12):1774-1782.



When originally published, a result was incorrectly reported. On p. 1776, column 2, the second sentence of the first paragraph of the "Results" section should read: "As compared with people who lived with others, those who lived alone were significantly older and were more likely to be female, to have White or Black race/ethnicity, to have a low income, to reside in more urban rather than the most rural areas, to own rather than rent their residence, and to have a functional disability."



This change does not affect the article's conclusions.

Language: en