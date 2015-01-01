Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To design, develop and pilot the 'Quest' app for smartphone-based relapse prevention for patients diagnosed with alcohol dependence syndrome (ADS).



METHODS: Principles of relapse prevention and motivation enhancement were used to develop the Quest App. Four addiction psychiatrists reviewed the app using the "app evaluation framework". Thirty patients (> 18 yrs age) diagnosed with ADS, who had an Android smartphone, were fluent in writing and reading English and agreed to use the app regularly for the next three months were enrolled in this study. After initial treatment for intoxication/withdrawal and with written consent, patients in the study group (TAUQ) were requested to download the Quest application from a downloadable installation file. The usability and acceptability of Quest App amongst TAUQ patients was evaluated using the usability section of the mHealth App Usability Questionnaire (MAUQ). The short-term effectiveness at the end of three months was compared between TAUQ and comparison group who received Treatment as Usual (TAU).



RESULTS: Both acceptability (65 %) and usability (5.8 out of 7) of the app were high. The patient groups (with or without Quest app) showed a significant reduction in drinking at 30, 60, and 90 days follow-up compared with their baseline number of drinking days. There was no significant difference between the two groups (with or without Quest App) in the median number of lapses and the median number of days of heavy drinking.



CONCLUSIONS: This is the first attempt to develop a smartphone app and test its feasibility in preventing relapse among patients with ADS in the Indian population. Further validation of the app after incorporating feedback and testing on a larger sample size and multiple languages is required.

Language: en