Abstract

Predatory journals, first recognized in the early 2000s, are fraudulent journals characterized by aggressive marketing solicitations and deviation from best publishing practices. These journals claim to be legitimate scholarly journals, and accept articles for publication with no or poor peer review process or quality checks with a rapid publication process upon payment by the authors. They are a global threat as they are dishonest, lack transparency and seek only financial gain. More recently, predatory conferences have emerged and are expanding rapidly. Although they appear to be legitimate scientific conferences, they are also characterised by an over-riding profit motive, with no concern on academic values. Predatory journals and conferences are on the rise; dermatology trainees, readers and those new to publishing and conferences are vulnerable to predatory exploitation. The consequences of falling prey to such predation includes damage to the external reputation of the authors and their Institution and raises concerns about the legitimacy of the research. Several tools are available to help researchers recognise a predatory journal or conference. This educational review defines predatory journals and predatory conferences and summarises their distinguishing features such as no or poor peer review process, rapid acceptance, flattering language and lacking of meeting. We also highlight the consequences of publishing in a predatory journal or attending a predatory conference. The review finally outlines several tools available to use to reduce the likelihood of dermatologists falling into the hands of a predator.

Language: en