Abstract

The prevalence and impact of balance impairments and falls in older adults have motivated several studies on the characterization of human balance. This study aimed to determine the ability of recurrence quantification analysis (RQA) measures to characterize balance control during quiet standing in young and older adults and to discriminate between different fall risk groups. We analyze center pressure trajectories in the medial-lateral and anterior-posterior directions from a publicly available static posturography dataset that contains tests acquired under four vision-surface testing conditions. Participants were retrospectively classified as young adults (age<60, n=85), non-fallers (age≥60, falls=0, n=56), and fallers (age≥60, falls≥1, n=18). Mixed ANOVA and post hoc analyzes were performed to test for differences between groups. For CoP fluctuations in the anterior-posterior direction, all RQA measures showed significantly higher values for young than older adults when standing on a compliant surface, indicating less predictable and stable balance control among seniors under testing conditions where sensory information is restricted or altered. However, no significant differences between non-fallers and fallers were observed. These results support the use of RQA to characterize balance control in young and old adults, but not to discriminate between different fall risk groups.

