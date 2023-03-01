Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study aimed to estimate the prevalence of suicidal behaviors, i.e. suicidal ideation (SI), suicidal plan (SP), and suicidal attempt (SA) among adolescents with a focus on parental and peer support in eight South-East Asian countries including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Indonesia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand.



METHOD: Data were drawn from Global School-based Student Health Survey (GSHS) covering 42,888 adolescents aged 11-17 years. Weighted prevalence of SI, SP, and SA along with country specific prevalence was computed and binary logistic regression was used to identify associated risk factors.



RESULTS: Among 42,888 adolescents 19,113 (44.9 %) were males and 23,441 (55.1 %) females. Overall prevalence of SI, SP and SA is 9.10 %, 10.42 % and 8.54 %, respectively. Myanmar demonstrated the lowest SI (1.07 %) and SP (0.18 %) whereas lowest SA was found in Indonesia (3.79 %). Maldives had the highest prevalence of SI, SP and SA which were 14.13 %, 19.02 % and 13.38 % respectively. Overall suicidal behaviors were associated with being female [AOR:SI-1.26(1.06,1.50), SP-1.34(1.14,1.57),], high levels of sedentary behavior [AOR:SI-2.08(1.62,2.66), SP-1.86(1.49,2.32), SA-1.96(1.45,2.64)], involvement in physical fighting [AOR:SI-1.30(1.07,1.58), SP-1.37(1.14,1.65), SA-1.50(1.17,1.90)], being seriously injured [AOR:SI-1.40(1.17,1.67), SP-1.44(1.22,1.69), SA-1.74(1.39,2.17)], being bullied [AOR:SI- 1.68(1.39,2.02), SP-1.34(1.12,1.60), SA-1.88(1.50,2.36)], feeling lonely(most of time or always) [AOR:SI-3.41(2.60,4.46), SP-1.92(1.48,2.47), SA-2.25(1.62,3.13)], lack of parental support(never checking homework) [AOR:SI-1.59(1.25,2.02), SP-1.52(1.22,1.90)] and not having close friends [AOR:SI-2.19(1.66,2.89), SP-2.26(1.74,2.94), SA-4.23(3.10,5.78)].



CONCLUSION: Though prevalence of suicidal behaviors varies, a range of cross-cutting risk factors exists that warrant further examination. We recommend focusing on strengthening parental and peer support, targeted programs addressing physical activity, bullying, loneliness and mental-health of adolescents.

Language: en