|
Citation
|
Campbell S, Baker M, McWilliams K, Williams S. J. Child Health Care 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37018753
|
Abstract
|
Children who have been maltreated are at an increased risk of having their pain under-recognized and undertreated by healthcare professionals, and thus, are more susceptible to adverse outcomes associated with undertreated pain. This study's aims were to examine: (1) if healthcare professionals' pediatric pain knowledge is associated with their pain assessment methods, (2) if maltreatment-specific pain knowledge is associated with consideration of child maltreatment when deciding on a pain management strategy, and (3) if pediatric pain knowledge would relate to maltreatment-specific pain knowledge. A sample (N = 108) of healthcare professionals responded to a survey designed to examine their current knowledge and utilization of pediatric pain assessment and management with emphasis on the effects of child maltreatment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
child abuse; pain; pediatrics; evidence-based practice; interview