Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To determine if neck muscle strength and endurance are associated with concussion injuries in professional, male rugby players. Playing position, history of previous concussion and age were also considered.



DESIGN: Prospective cohort study Results: Out of 136 players (mean age 25.3 ±3.4 years, height 186 ±7 cm, weight 103 ±13.2 kg), 40 players suffered from 51 concussions in the 2017/18 playing season. A history of concussion was reported by 65% of the cohort. Multiple logistic regression analysis found that peak isometric flexion strength was not associated with concussion risk. Increased peak isometric extension strength was associated with significantly greater odds of sustaining a concussion (OR 1.01; CI 1.00 to 1.01, does not include 1; p=0.04) that is likely too small to be clinically relevant. Players with a self-reported history of concussion had over two times greater odds of sustaining a concussion (OR 2.25; 95% CI 0.73 to 6.22). More than two concussions in the past twelve months was associated with almost 10-fold greater odds of concussion (OR 9.51; CI 1.66 to 54.55). Age, playing position and neck muscle endurance were not associated with concussion.



CONCLUSIONS: The strongest predictor of concussion injury was previous concussion. Players who sustained concussions in-season had similar neck muscle strength to players who had not sustained a concussion.

