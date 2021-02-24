Abstract

OBJECTIVES: to examine and explain the feelings, thoughts and experiences of women who reported that they had experienced obstetric violence at any stage of the childbirth process (i.e. pregnancy, delivery and postpartum) in Turkey.



DESIGN: a phenomenological qualitative study using the theoretical thematic analysis approach in data analysis. SETTING: data were collected in individual in-depth interviews via video conferencing between 24 February 2021 and 16 November 2021. PARTICIPANTS: 27 women who reported that they had experienced obstetric violence during the childbirth process and who met the study inclusion criteria.



RESULTS: participants who reported that they had experienced obstetric violence were categorised into the following themes: (1) types of obstetric violence; (2) failure to meet professional standards of care; (3) reactions; and (4) awareness. Women with different sociodemographic and obstetric characteristics were exposed to diverse types of obstetric violence, causing them to feel stress, anxiety, worry, sadness, helplessness, anger and fear. They had certain expectations of health professionals (e.g. midwives, nurses and physicians), and did not have prior awareness of obstetric violence. KEY CONCLUSIONS: obstetric violence against women during the childbirth process is a serious problem in the Turkish care system that has a negative effect on women's health. IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE: awareness of obstetric violence should be increased amongst health professionals and women receiving healthcare services. Further studies should be conducted to determine the prevalence of obstetric violence, and relevant training programmes should be developed to eliminate this type of violence against women in health facilities.

Language: en