Castillo BA, Shterenberg R, Bolton JM, Dewa CS, Pullia K, Hensel JM. Psychiatr. Serv. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, American Psychiatric Association)
37016824
OBJECTIVE: The COVID-19 pandemic motivated rapid expansion of virtual care. In Winnipeg, Canada, the authors launched a virtual psychiatric acute care ward (vWARD) to divert patients from hospitalization through daily remote treatment by a psychiatry team using telephone or videoconferencing. This study examined vWARD patient characteristics, predictors of transfer to a hospital, use of acute care postdischarge, and costs of the vWARD compared with in-person hospitalization.
COVID-19 pandemic; Community mental health services; Acute care; Cost-effectiveness; Hospital at home; Virtual ward