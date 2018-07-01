Abstract

This paper examines factors associated with intimate partner violence (IPV) among newly married women in Nepal, and how IPV was affected by food insecurity and COVID-19. Given evidence that food insecurity is associated with IPV and COVID-19, we explored whether increased food insecurity during COVID-19 is associated with changes in IPV. We used data from a cohort study of 200 newly married women aged 18-25 years, interviewed five times over two years at 6-month intervals (02/2018-07/2020), including after COVID-19-associated lockdowns. Bivariate analysis and mixed-effects logistic regression models were used to examine the association between selected risk factors and recent IPV. IPV increased from 24.5% at baseline to 49.2% before COVID-19 and to 80.4% after COVID-19. After adjusting for covariates, we find that both COVID-19 (OR = 2.93, 95% CI 1.07-8.02) and food insecurity (OR = 7.12, 95% CI 4.04-12.56) are associated with increased odds of IPV, and IPV increased more for food-insecure women post COVID-19 (compared to non-food insecure), but this was not statistically significant (confidence interval 0.76-8.69, p-value = 0.131). Young, newly married women experience high rates of IPV that increase with time in marriage, and COVID-19 has exacerbated this, especially for food-insecure women in the present sample. Along with enforcement of laws against IPV, our results suggest that special attention needs to be paid to women during a crisis time like the current COVID-19 pandemic, especially those who experience other household stressors.

Language: en