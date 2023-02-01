Abstract

Connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs) are an emerging technology predicted to become available to the public over the next several decades. CAVs offer a range of potential benefits to the driver and broader society including reducing road trauma, decreasing traffic congestion, and offering new mobility choices. However, there is uncertainty regarding uptake of this new technology. If users do not see the value in the technology, it is unlikely to be fully adopted and the potential benefits of CAVs will not be realised. One commonly used instrument to investigate user acceptance of new technology is the Technology Readiness Index (TRI). The TRI has been used to investigate intentions to use CAVs in various countries, however no such study has been undertaken in Finland. As such the aim of this research was to investigate technology readiness and intentions to use conditionally automated vehicles amongst Finnish residents. A total of 384 participants (M = 46.9yrs; SD = 14.9yrs, 24.5 % female) completed a survey consisting of the TRI 2.0, demographics, car ownership, driving information and intentions to use conditionally automated vehicles. A multilinear regression was conducted to examine the factors that influence self-reported intentions to use a conditionally automated vehicle. When controlling for the other variables, Optimism and Insecurity were significantly associated with intentions to use a conditionally automated vehicle. Optimism had a positive correlation, with stronger intentions to use a conditionally automated vehicle among those who were more optimistic towards technology. Participants with lower levels of insecurity, that is, those who felt more secure with technology, also had stronger intentions to use a conditionally automated vehicle. The other significant variable in the model was previous experience with a CAV which had a significant positive relationship. The study adds to the existing literature regarding CAV adoption and provides added insight within a Finnish context of how exposure to technology and the factors of the TRI can influence intentions to use conditionally automated vehicles.

