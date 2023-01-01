|
Allert V, Reese G. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2023; 94: 9-24.
Reallocation of street space to active travel modes remains contested, despite the need for a sustainable mobility transition. Citizen engagement plays a crucial role in pushing city councils to take action and provide safe infrastructure for cyclists and pedestrians. In this study, we assess what drives active support for policies redistributing street space, focusing on transport user groups and their social identities that may influence active engagement in favor (or in opposition) to these transport policies. We draw on the Social Identity Model of Collective Action to investigate processes influencing active policy support as a form of collective action. Based on a representative sample of German citizens (N = 615), we observe a medium-low willingness to get actively engaged.
Active policy support; Citizen engagement; Collective action; Social identity; Street space; Transport policies