Abstract

Reallocation of street space to active travel modes remains contested, despite the need for a sustainable mobility transition. Citizen engagement plays a crucial role in pushing city councils to take action and provide safe infrastructure for cyclists and pedestrians. In this study, we assess what drives active support for policies redistributing street space, focusing on transport user groups and their social identities that may influence active engagement in favor (or in opposition) to these transport policies. We draw on the Social Identity Model of Collective Action to investigate processes influencing active policy support as a form of collective action. Based on a representative sample of German citizens (N = 615), we observe a medium-low willingness to get actively engaged.



FINDINGS suggest that people identifying with minority groups (e.g. cyclists) profiting from changes to the status quo are most willing to support policies redistributing street space. A sense of collective efficacy and perceived social pressure within the group through social norms seem particularly important. As social identity processes appear to influence people's policy support more so than their mode choice itself, there are widespread implications for the mobility transition. We discuss the benefits of considering social identities from the perspective of policy makers as well as citizen initiatives.

Language: en