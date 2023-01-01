|
Zheng H, Mason JR, Classen S, Giang WCW. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2023; 94: 53-66.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
With the development of driver support systems (SAE Levels 1 - 2), drivers must take on new monitoring and supervision tasks in additional to manual driving. Training is necessary to clarify drivers' new roles and promote safe usage and trust in these systems. Providing training for lower-levels of automation may also benefit drivers' acceptance of future Fully Automated Vehicles (FAVs, SAE Level 5). However, younger and older drivers differ in training preferences (e.g., owner's manual vs on-road trial and error) and hold different attitudes towards automation. This study investigates the effects of additional training on drivers' roles and responsibilities when using Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC, SAE Level 1) for younger and older drivers. Thirty-nine adults (20 younger + 19 older) were trained on one of two ACC training protocols: basic (system functionality, operational procedures, and limitations) and comprehensive (basic training + ACC background and roles of responsibilities). Participants' situational trust and ACC usage was evaluated before, during, and after experiencing an emergency event while using ACC in a driving simulator study.
Language: en
Acceptance; Adaptive Cruise Control; Automobile driving/education; Fully Automated Vehicles; Older adults; Young adults