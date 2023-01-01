Abstract

With the development of driver support systems (SAE Levels 1 - 2), drivers must take on new monitoring and supervision tasks in additional to manual driving. Training is necessary to clarify drivers' new roles and promote safe usage and trust in these systems. Providing training for lower-levels of automation may also benefit drivers' acceptance of future Fully Automated Vehicles (FAVs, SAE Level 5). However, younger and older drivers differ in training preferences (e.g., owner's manual vs on-road trial and error) and hold different attitudes towards automation. This study investigates the effects of additional training on drivers' roles and responsibilities when using Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC, SAE Level 1) for younger and older drivers. Thirty-nine adults (20 younger + 19 older) were trained on one of two ACC training protocols: basic (system functionality, operational procedures, and limitations) and comprehensive (basic training + ACC background and roles of responsibilities). Participants' situational trust and ACC usage was evaluated before, during, and after experiencing an emergency event while using ACC in a driving simulator study.



RESULTS showed that the comprehensive training promoted drivers' situational trust in ACC, ACC usage, and the acceptance of FAvs Compared to younger drivers, older drivers used ACC less, reported less dynamic situational trust, higher levels of workload, and lower acceptance. Overall, comprehensive training resulted in older drivers behaving similarly to younger drivers. The comprehensive training also promoted the acceptance of FAVs for both younger and older drivers. In conclusion, training of drivers' roles and responsibilities has an impact on drivers' usage of ACC and may be particularly useful for older drivers.

