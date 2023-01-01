Abstract

This study explored differences in the right-of-way attitudes of different drivers and the utility of right-of-way attitudes for predicting drivers' driving behaviors through the development of the Drivers' Attitudes of Right-of-way Questionnaire (DARQ). DARQ is a tool to judge the negative attitudes of drivers of the right-of-way and hence assist in the selection of excellent professional drivers. Moreover, the study defined drivers' attitudes of the right-of-way and determines the psychological components of such attitudes. A total of 614 drivers participated in the study. After two tests, the DARQ was established, consisting of assessments of three dimensions: cognition, behavioral tendency, and emotion. We assessed Cronbach's alpha, split-half reliability, and structural and criterion validity of the questionnaire; the DARQ had a sound theoretical construction and good reliability and validity.



RESULTS revealed that professional drivers and professional drivers without accidents had higher correctness of right-of-way attitudes. This shows that the questionnaire had good criterion validity and could be used to effectively screen professional drivers, especially those without accidents. The results also revealed differences in the correctness of drivers' right-of-way attitudes according to gender, age, and driving experience (cognition and behavioral tendency). Male drivers, older drivers, and experienced drivers had more correct cognitions and behavioral tendencies than did female drivers, young drivers, and novice drivers. Finally, we conducted a third test with 214 drivers. The results revealed that the correctness of drivers' right-of-way attitudes predicted prosocial and aggressive driving behavior. The higher the correctness of drivers' right-of-way attitudes (cognition and behavioral tendency), the higher the level of prosocial driving behavior, and the lower the level of aggressive driving behavior. The more positive drivers' emotions regarding right-of-way attitudes, the higher the level of prosocial driving behavior and the lower level of aggressive driving behavior. The study helps advance the measurement of right-of-way attitudes and automatic driving research. For example, this provides reference data and a model of human traffic participants' right-of-way attitudes that could help inform research on automatic driving. Moreover, the results of this study could provide guidance for the screening and training of professional drivers, especially professional drivers without accidents, to reduce the rate of traffic accidents.

