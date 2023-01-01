|
Huo D, Ma J, Chang R. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2023; 94: 67-82.
Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing
Abstract
This study explored differences in the right-of-way attitudes of different drivers and the utility of right-of-way attitudes for predicting drivers' driving behaviors through the development of the Drivers' Attitudes of Right-of-way Questionnaire (DARQ). DARQ is a tool to judge the negative attitudes of drivers of the right-of-way and hence assist in the selection of excellent professional drivers. Moreover, the study defined drivers' attitudes of the right-of-way and determines the psychological components of such attitudes. A total of 614 drivers participated in the study. After two tests, the DARQ was established, consisting of assessments of three dimensions: cognition, behavioral tendency, and emotion. We assessed Cronbach's alpha, split-half reliability, and structural and criterion validity of the questionnaire; the DARQ had a sound theoretical construction and good reliability and validity.
Attitudes of the right-of-way; Drivers’ Attitudes of Right-of-way Questionnaire (DARQ); Prosocial and aggressive driving behavior; Right-of-way