Abstract

To ensure the safety of pedestrians, it is essential to have a comprehensive understanding of their road crossing behaviors, including the factors that influence the decisions they make regarding crossing. One of the crucial crossing behaviors of pedestrians is the crossing pattern, which refers to whether a pedestrian crosses the road by walking or running. Safety of the pedestrians often depends on it as running crossing pattern is one of the riskiest crossing behaviors. However, there is a lack of inclusive studies that explore pedestrians' decision regarding their crossing pattern. Therefore, this study aimed to identify the significant factors influencing pedestrians' decision regarding their crossing patterns (walk or run) at intersections in Dhaka, Bangladesh, using the chi-square test, and to examine the association between the identified contributory factors and crossing pattern using the association rules mining technique. Pedestrian road crossing behaviors, their characteristics, and traffic characteristics related data were collected from six busy intersections in Dhaka using the videography survey method.



FINDINGS of the study showed that walking crossing pattern was strongly associated with the factors such as controlled intersection, narrow road, wide median, female pedestrian, older pedestrian, using two-stage strategy, group crossing, accepting larger gap, using crosswalk, and crossing in front of slower vehicles. Besides, running crossing pattern was strongly associated with uncontrolled intersection, wide road, narrow median, male pedestrian, younger pedestrian, using rolling gap strategy, crossing alone, accepting shorter gap, crossing through conflict zone, and crossing in front of light and faster vehicles. The findings of this study would aid policymakers to develop effective solutions to improve pedestrian safety as well as to design future technologies like automated driving systems.

