Abstract

The success of vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication in improving the driving safety and efficiency primarily depends on driver compliance with the transmitted information. In this study, driver compliance with V2V information in simulated car-following tasks was measured and analyzed under different information display settings, such as baseline without information, visual information only, and multimodal information. Car-following data were collected from 30 participants in a driving simulation environment. The results revealed that V2V information could significantly reduce the driver's response time to the lead car's speed change, resulting in an increase in the minimum time-to-collision when the lead car slowed down. Driver compliance was significantly higher under multimodal information settings than when using visual information alone. Moreover, driver compliance was higher when facing a decelerating lead car than when facing an accelerating lead car. No significant differences in driver compliance between the deceleration levels was observed; however, differences existed among different car-following preference groups. The findings of this study can be applied to V2V car-following models to improve the simulation accuracy for connected-vehicle traffic. Additionally, multimodal information presentation can provide a reference for V2V communication design.

