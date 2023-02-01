|
Radhakrishnan V, Louw T, Cirino Gonçalves R, Torrao G, Lenné MG, Merat N. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2023; 94: 254-267.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
This Horizon2020-funded driving simulator-based study on automated driving investigated the effect of different car-following scenarios, and takeover situations, on drivers' mental workload, as measured by eye tracking-based metrics of pupil diameter and self-reported workload ratings. This study incorporated a mixed design format, with 16 drivers recruited for the SAE Level 2 (L2; SAE International, 2021) automation group, who were asked to monitor the driving and road environment during automation, and 16 drivers in the Level 3 (L3) automation group, who engaged in a non-driving related task (NDRT; Arrows task) during automation. Drivers in each group undertook two experimental drives, lasting about 18 min each. To manipulate perceived workload, difficulty of the driving task was controlled by incorporating a lead vehicle which maintained either a Short (0.5 s) or Long (1.5 s) Time Headway (THW) condition during automated car-following (ACF). Each ACF session was followed by a subsequent request to takeover, which happened either in the presence or absence of a lead vehicle.
Car-following; Gaze; Mental Workload; Pupil diameter; Takeovers; Visual attention