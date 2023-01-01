|
Xing Y, Boyle LN, Sadun R, Lee JD, Shaer O, Kun A. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2023; 94: 305-320.
Abstract
Automated vehicles (AVs) offer human operators the opportunity to participate in non-driving activities while on the move. In this study, we examined and compared drivers' perception of non-driving activities in two driving modes: highly AVs in the future and current vehicle systems, where the human operator is still responsible for controlling the vehicle such as braking and steering. The study used a survey distributed through an online paid marketplace platform called Lucid, which included open-ended questions soliciting participants' perceptions of non-driving activities given a work commute scenario for each driving mode. Text mining and clustering analysis were used to analyze the responses of 752 participants to four open-ended survey questions.
Automated vehicles; Commuting; Non-driving tasks; Text mining