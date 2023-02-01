Abstract

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) have shown substantial potential to increase road safety. To guarantee a growing presence and correct use of ADAS, road safety initiatives such as driver education and programs to promote safer vehicles need to be oriented towards the specific needs of individual drivers. The aim of this study was to explore a sample of Australian drivers' rationale for driving a vehicle with ADAS and the strategies that they use when learning to operate the functions of ADAS. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 48 Australian drivers aged between 19 and 78 years (M = 41.54, SD = 16.32; 25 females). The results were organised into four themes: (i) reasons for driving/purchasing a car with ADAS, (ii) systems influencing driver purchasing systems, (iii) strategies used by drivers when learning about ADAS, and (iv) perceptions regarding the importance of learning and training to use ADAS. Acquisition of vehicles with ADAS frequently occurred because of the perceived safety benefits of specific systems (e.g., rear parking sensor or in-vehicle information system). Additionally, some participants did not highlight the safety benefits as the main reason for driving/purchasing a car with ADAS. Indeed, some participants mentioned that ADAS acquisition was not a reasoned process but rather an opportunistic decision when upgrading their vehicles, mainly because these systems were already included in a vehicle. Regarding education, it was found that participants were using trial-and-error as their main approach to learning about the capabilities of ADAS and official sources of knowledge about the system were rarely consulted. On a positive note, participants recognised the importance of learning to use ADAS systems correctly, showing that there is demand for effective and engaging driver education.

Language: en