Abstract

This article investigates the acceptance of autonomous cars based on the role of attitudes toward autonomous vehicles, acceptance of technology, previous experiences, and gender. Using an online survey, which includes the Acceptance of Autonomous Vehicles (AVAS) and Technology Adoption Propensity scale (TAP), a sample of 1273 members of a university community was collected. Acceptance of using autonomous cars in a test drive and ordinary, real traffic scenarios, as well as the intention to buy one were measured via self-administered items. We used conditional process modeling to get a more detailed insight into the connections among these factors. The findings revealed that all four factors of attitudes towards autonomous vehicles (benefits in usefulness, benefits in situations, commonalities concerns, system concerns) but only the optimism factor of technology adaption propensity affected the acceptance. Dependency seemed to affect benefits in usefulness and the two concern variables. Gender differences are almost entirely explained away by the effects of attitudes. Previous experience had no significant effect in the model.

Language: en