Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We aimed to develop a robust framework to model the complex association between clinical features and traumatic brain injury (TBI) risk in children under age two, and identify significant features to derive clinical decision rules for triage decisions.



METHODS: In this retrospective study, four frequently used machine learning models, i.e., support vector machine (SVM), random forest (RF), deep neural network (DNN), and XGBoost (XGB), were compared to identify significant clinical features from 24 input features associated with the TBI risk in children under age two under the permutation feature importance test (PermFIT) framework by using the publicly available data set from the Pediatric Emergency Care Applied Research Network (PECARN) study. The prediction accuracy was determined by comparing the predicted TBI status with the computed tomography (CT) scan results since CT scan is the gold standard for diagnosing TBI.



RESULTS: At a significance level of [Formula: see text], DNN, RF, XGB, and SVM identified 9, 1, 2, and 4 significant features, respectively. In a comparison of accuracy (Accuracy), the area under the curve (AUC), and the precision-recall area under the curve (PR-AUC), the permutation feature importance test for DNN model was the most powerful framework for identifying significant features and outperformed other methods, i.e., RF, XGB, and SVM, with Accuracy, AUC, and PR-AUC as 0.915, 0.794, and 0.974, respectively.



CONCLUSION: These results indicate that the PermFIT-DNN framework robustly identifies significant clinical features associated with TBI status and improves prediction performance. The findings could be used to inform the development of clinical decision tools designed to inform triage decisions.

