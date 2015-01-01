Abstract

AIM: Suicide risk is elevated among individuals at clinical high risk for psychosis (CHR-P). The current study examined variability in suicidal ideation during treatment for individuals at CHR-P.



METHODS: A retrospective chart review was used to examine the course of suicidal ideation during 16 sessions of individual psychotherapy for 25 individuals at CHR-P.



RESULTS: Suicidal ideation was reported by 24% of participants at session 1 and 16% at session 16, with minimal within-subject change in the presence of suicidal ideation across the two time points. However, a more fine-grained investigation at each session indicated that 60% of individuals at CHR-P experienced suicidal ideation at least once during treatment. Additionally, there was great variability in suicidal ideation both within and between participants over the course of the 16 sessions.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings highlight the importance of repeated assessment when examining suicidal ideation as a treatment outcome for individuals at CHR-P.

