Downing J, Sjeklocha L. Emerg. Med. Clin. North Am. 2023; 41(2): 223-245.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37024160
Trauma is the leading cause of nonobstetric maternal death. Pregnant patients have a similar spectrum of traumatic injuries with a noted increase in interpersonal violence. A structured approach to trauma evaluation and management is recommended with several guidelines expanding on ATLS principles; however, evidence is limited. Optimal management requires understanding of physiologic changes in pregnancy, a team-based approach, and preparation for interventions that may including neonatal resuscitation. The principles of trauma management are the same in pregnancy with a systematic approach and initial maternal focused resuscitation..
Trauma; Resuscitation; Pregnancy; Perimortem cesarean delivery; Physiology of pregnancy