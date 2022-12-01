Abstract

Trauma is the leading cause of nonobstetric maternal death. Pregnant patients have a similar spectrum of traumatic injuries with a noted increase in interpersonal violence. A structured approach to trauma evaluation and management is recommended with several guidelines expanding on ATLS principles; however, evidence is limited. Optimal management requires understanding of physiologic changes in pregnancy, a team-based approach, and preparation for interventions that may including neonatal resuscitation. The principles of trauma management are the same in pregnancy with a systematic approach and initial maternal focused resuscitation..

