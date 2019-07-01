|
Bullock G, Thigpen C, Prats-Uribe A, Gilliand RG, Shanley E. Int. J. Sports Phys. Ther. 2023; 18(2): 409-418.
37020453
BACKGROUND: Upper quarter injuries are a serious problem in high school sports. The distinctive differences in males and females and within sports concerning specific upper quarter body parts necessitates the need to evaluate these injuries across these groups. The COVID-19 pandemic has created an opportunity to evaluate the potential added burden abrupt and prolonged sport stoppage had on upper quarter injury risk. HYPOTHESIS/PURPOSE: To 1) describe and compare upper quarter injury rates and risk in high school athletes in the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 academic school years; 2) examine injuries by gender, sport, injury type, and location of injury.
Coronavirus; Upper Extremity; Interrupted Time Series; Loading; Natural Experiment