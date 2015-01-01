|
Citation
|
Hihara S, Truskauskaitė-Kunevičienė I, Abe K, Daniunaite I, Haramaki Y, Kazlauskas E, Sugimura K, Zelviene P, Kabir RS, Masuda N, Kamite Y. J. Adolesc. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37021329
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Theorists and a few empirical studies have suggested that traumatic experiences, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and complex PTSD (CPTSD) may affect identity development. However, existing studies have overlooked how adolescents' traumas are associated with the alignment of their identity with socio-cultural expectations, which is a crucial component of identity development. To address this gap, this study examined the associations of various types of potentially traumatic experiences and PTSD and CPTSD symptoms with the positive and negative valences of identity affected by desirable and undesirable images within socio-cultural contexts.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
PTSD; trauma; CPTSD; identity content valences; identity development; Japanese adolescents