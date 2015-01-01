Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Theorists and a few empirical studies have suggested that traumatic experiences, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and complex PTSD (CPTSD) may affect identity development. However, existing studies have overlooked how adolescents' traumas are associated with the alignment of their identity with socio-cultural expectations, which is a crucial component of identity development. To address this gap, this study examined the associations of various types of potentially traumatic experiences and PTSD and CPTSD symptoms with the positive and negative valences of identity affected by desirable and undesirable images within socio-cultural contexts.



METHODS: A cross-sectional survey of 341 adolescents (44.0% girls; M(age) = 14.8, SD = 1.8) was conducted in Japan.



RESULTS: Exposure to certain types of potentially traumatic events (e.g., family violence and physical attack) were related to high levels of negative identity elements, whereas none of the types were related to positive identity elements. The results also indicated that CPTSD-specific symptoms of disturbances in self-organization (DSO) were related to high levels of negative identity elements rather than PTSD.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings expand upon related research by suggesting that adolescents' exposure to some types of traumatic events (e.g., family violence and physical attack) and posttraumatic DSO symptoms have the potential to disturb the alignment of their identities with socio-cultural expectations.

