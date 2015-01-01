Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Insurance disparities have been suggested to influence the medical and surgical outcomes of adult patients with spinal cord injury (SCI), with a paucity of studies demonstrating their impact on the outcomes of pediatric and adolescent SCI patients. The aim of this study was to assess the impact of insurance status on healthcare utilization and outcomes in adolescent patients presenting with SCI.



METHODS: An administrative database study was performed using the 2017 admission year from 753 facilities using the National Trauma Data Bank. Adolescent patients (11-17 years old) with cervical/thoracic SCIs were identified using International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision, Clinical Modification coding. Patients were categorized by governmental insurance versus private insurance/self-pay. Patient demographics, comorbidities, imaging, procedures, hospital adverse events (AEs), and length of stay (LOS) data were collected. Multivariate regression analyses were used to determine the effect of insurance status on LOS, any imaging or procedure, or any AE.



RESULTS: Of the 488 patients identified, 220 (45.1%) held governmental insurance while 268 (54.9%) were privately insured. Age was similar between the cohorts (p = 0.616), with the governmental insurance cohort (GI cohort) having a significantly lower proportion of non-Hispanic White patients than the private insurance cohort (PI cohort) (GI: 43.2% vs PI: 72.4%, p < 0.001). While transportation accident was the most common mechanism of injury for both cohorts, assault was significantly greater in the GI cohort (GI: 21.8% vs PI: 3.0%, p < 0.001). A significantly greater proportion of patients in the PI cohort received any imaging (GI: 65.9% vs PI: 75.0%, p = 0.028), while there were no significant differences in procedures performed (p = 0.069) or hospital AEs (p = 0.386) between the cohorts. The median (IQR) LOS (p = 0.186) and discharge disposition (p = 0.302) were similar between the cohorts. On multivariate analysis, with respect to governmental insurance, private insurance was not independently associated with obtaining any imaging (OR 1.38, p = 0.139), undergoing any procedure (OR 1.09, p = 0.721), hospital AEs (OR 1.11, p = 0.709), or LOS (adjusted risk ratio -2.56, p = 0.203).



CONCLUSIONS: This study suggests that insurance status may not independently influence healthcare resource utilization and outcomes in adolescent patients presenting with SCIs. Further studies are needed to corroborate these findings.

Language: en