|
Citation
|
Razzaq F, Siddiqui A, Ashfaq S, Bin Ashfaq M. J. Public Health Policy 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group -- Palgrave-Macmillan)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37024564
|
Abstract
|
In presence of violent extremism, children in Pakistan are at high risk for child sexual abuse (CSA), especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. Effective approaches for preventing CSA include enhancing resilience resources in violence-affected societies. Previous research suggests that video-based curricula effectively enhances learning in primary schoolchildren. We pilot tested a video literacy program to build awareness in children, creating a 'personal safety and space bubble' as an educational approach for prevention of sexual abuse with an experimental 6 weeks long pre- and post-test design. We conducted qualitative interviews with students, teachers, and parents and identified themes using frequency analyses.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Resilience; Violent extremism; Cartoons; Child sexual abuse (CSA); Sexual abuse awareness; Video literacy