Abstract

Retraction to: Nature Human Behaviour https://doi.org/10.1038/s41562-017-0234-y published online 30 October 2017



The authors are retracting this article after concerns were raised about the validity of their machine learning method in a Matters Arising1. While revising their response to these concerns, the authors confirmed that their method was indeed flawed, which affects the conclusions of the article. Specifically, the stepwise classification method used in the article overestimated the classification accuracy of who is a suicidal ideator because the features of the classifier were tuned to that particular dataset. The authors aim to demonstrate the predictive value of machine learning applied to fMRI data for the classification of suicidal ideators using new data and analyses in an independent future publication. All authors agree to this retraction.

Language: en