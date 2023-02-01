|
Citation
Tournier L, Rivet G, Brenans AC, Bosserdet L, Petrucci N, Monnet C. Soins Pediatr. Pueric. 2023; 44(331): 10-16.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Masson Editeur)
DOI
PMID
37024176
Abstract
Thanks to the progress of scientific research, children who witness domestic violence are now recognized as direct victims. The cells for the collection of information of concern (Crip) carry out a pre-assessment of situations where the child is in danger or at risk of danger, including those of domestic violence. Not all Crips are organized in the same way in the country, although their missions are identical.
Language: fr
Keywords
assessment; domestic violence; child at danger risk situation; child at risk situation; Crip; évaluation; information of concern; information préoccupante; situation d’enfance en danger; situation d’enfance en risque de danger; violence conjugale