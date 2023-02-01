SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Tournier L, Rivet G, Brenans AC, Bosserdet L, Petrucci N, Monnet C. Soins Pediatr. Pueric. 2023; 44(331): 10-16.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Masson Editeur)

DOI

10.1016/j.spp.2023.02.003

PMID

37024176

Abstract

Thanks to the progress of scientific research, children who witness domestic violence are now recognized as direct victims. The cells for the collection of information of concern (Crip) carry out a pre-assessment of situations where the child is in danger or at risk of danger, including those of domestic violence. Not all Crips are organized in the same way in the country, although their missions are identical.


Language: fr

Keywords

assessment; domestic violence; child at danger risk situation; child at risk situation; Crip; évaluation; information of concern; information préoccupante; situation d’enfance en danger; situation d’enfance en risque de danger; violence conjugale

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print