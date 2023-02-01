|
Citation
Philippe C. Soins Pediatr. Pueric. 2023; 44(331): 17-22.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Masson Editeur)
DOI
PMID
37024177
Abstract
|
Today, domestic violence is no longer seen as a matter for the couple. It is just as much a concern for children who are exposed to it, given the consequences it has for them. French law has taken up this issue by attempting to protect minors from violent situations while adequately punishing the perpetrator. The objective of the law is thus to put the child, a vulnerable person, at the center of the system.
Language: fr
Keywords
child; criminal law; domestic violence; violence conjugale; civil law; conséquence juridique; droit civil; droit pénal; enfant; legal consequence