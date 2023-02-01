|
Citation
|
Larman V. Soins Pediatr. Pueric. 2023; 44(331): 33-38.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Masson Editeur)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37024180
|
Abstract
|
Pregnancy and the postnatal period are two vulnerable times when there is a high risk of domestic violence. Consequently, they must be carefully observed and, if necessary, protection must be provided. In this context, the home visit is a very good tool for perinatal professionals to identify the situation. In view of the complexity of the cases encountered, and in order to be able to offer the best possible protection to the victims, networking seems essential.
Language: fr
|
Keywords
|
protection; domestic violence; pregnancy; home visit; violence conjugale; grossesse; network; postnatal; réseau; visite à domicile