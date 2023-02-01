Abstract

The current state of knowledge leaves no doubt about the impact of domestic violence on children. Children are not simply passive witnesses, they are directly affected, and this can have serious consequences on their physical, psychological and emotional development. From the year 2000 to today, the reflection on their status has evolved, as well as the parental support offered in cases of domestic violence. How is the place of children thought of when they are taken in by associations such as Solidarité Femmes Besançon?

Language: fr