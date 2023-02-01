SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Heleno C, Mestre L, Colle JB, Baubet T. Soins Pediatr. Pueric. 2023; 44(331): 44-48.

(Copyright © 2023, Masson Editeur)

10.1016/j.spp.2023.02.009

37024182

The Paris Nord Regional Psychotrauma Center of the Avicenne Hospital, located in Bobigny, accommodates children and adolescents who have experienced potentially traumatic events. Based on a clinical situation of children born in a context of domestic violence, we will describe how the assessment device, through its therapeutic aim, allows to name the traumatic events suffered and to recognize their impact on the child's development.


Language: fr

evaluation; body; domestic violence; corps; évaluation; violence conjugale; multidisciplinarity; pluridisciplinarité; psychotrauma; psychotraumatisme; symptomatologie; symptomatology

