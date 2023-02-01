SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Darmian D, Jumentier N. Soins Pediatr. Pueric. 2023; 44(331): 49-51.

(Copyright © 2023, Masson Editeur)

10.1016/j.spp.2023.02.010

37024183

Mediated visitation services welcome minors placed in a context of domestic violence. The parent-child relationship is then supported in an attempt to re-establish an intra-family balance that has been weakened and marked by trauma. When the work begins, the child is gradually put back at the heart of the concerns, in his or her place, and the parent regains confidence in himself or herself as well as in his or her parenting abilities. This is a complex and often long process.


Language: fr

access; accompagnement; accompaniment; droit de visite; juvenile placement; mediated visitation; parent-child relationship; placement de mineur; relation parent-enfant; visite médiatisée

