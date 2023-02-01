Abstract

If the child witness does not suffer physical violence in his flesh, growing up in a context of conjugal violence is not without damage for his subjective construction. The violence frightens them, makes them anxious and insecure, and confronts them with the question of death, which cannot be represented or symbolized. Trauma and a possible identification with the aggressor are born from this. Violence affects the toddler in his investments and in the links he weaves with his parents. Parents, whose protective maternal function is weakened and whose paternal function is failing.

Language: fr