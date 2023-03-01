Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Children under the age of 5 years suffer from the highest rates of fall-related injuries. Caretakers often leave young children on sofas and beds, however, falling and rolling off these fixtures can lead to serious injury. We investigated the epidemiologic characteristics and trends of bed and sofa-related injuries among children aged <5 years treated in US emergency departments (EDs).



METHODS: We conducted a retrospective analysis of data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System from 2007 through 2021 using sample weights to estimate national numbers and rates of bed and sofa-related injuries. Descriptive statistics and regression analyses were employed.



RESULTS: An estimated 3,414,007 children aged <5 years were treated for bed and sofa-related injuries in emergency departments (EDs) in the United States from 2007 through 2021, averaging 115.2 injuries per 10,000 persons annually. Closed head injuries (30%) and lacerations (24%) comprised the majority of injuries. The primary location of injury was the head (71%) and upper extremity (17%). Children <1 year of age accounted for most injuries, with a 67% increase in incidence within the age group between 2007 and 2021 (p < 0.001). Falling, jumping, and rolling off beds and sofas were the primary mechanisms of injury. The proportion of jumping injuries increased with age. Approximately 4% of all injuries required hospitalization. Children <1 year of age were 1.58 times more likely to be hospitalized after injury than all other age groups (p < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: Beds and sofas can be associated with injury among young children, especially infants. The annual rate of bed and sofa-related injuries among infants <1 year old is increasing, which underscores the need for increased prevention efforts, including parental education and improved safety design, to decrease these injuries.

Language: en