Abstract

BACKGROUND: Few studies have examined the interaction of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and positive childhood experiences (PCEs) with mental health outcomes in nationally representative European populations.



OBJECTIVE: The primary objective was to test models of resilience through investigating associations between ACEs and PCEs and young people's risk of common mood and anxiety disorders, self-harm and suicidal ideation. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Data were from the Northern Ireland Youth Wellbeing Survey (NIYWS), a stratified random probability household survey conducted between June 2019 and March 2020. Analysis is based on data from adolescents aged 11-19 years (n = 1299).



METHOD: Logistic regression was used to test the direct effects of ACEs and PCEs on mental health outcomes and the moderating effect of PCEs at different levels of ACE exposure.



RESULTS: Prevalence rates of mental health outcomes were: common mood and anxiety disorders (16 %); self-harm (10 %); suicidal ideation (12 %). ACEs and PCEs both independently predicted common mood and anxiety disorders, self-harm and suicidal ideation. Every additional ACE increased the likelihood of a common mood and anxiety disorder (81 %), self-harm (88 %) and suicidal ideation (88 %). Every additional PCE reduced common mood and anxiety disorders (14 %), self-harm (13 %) and suicidal ideation (7 %). There was no moderating effect of PCEs on ACEs and mental health outcomes.



CONCLUSION: The findings suggest that PCEs act largely independently of ACEs and that initiatives to increase PCEs can assist in the prevention of mental health problems.

