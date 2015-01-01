Abstract

Background In the modern Western world, activities and the daily routine of children have changed over time. Detailed analyses of the mechanisms of injuries and current fracture patterns in children are rare. The aim of the study was to elicit and investigate the most dangerous leisure and sporting activities leading to fractures in children today.



MATERIALS AND METHODS This is a retrospective study focusing on children that were treated in a level-one trauma center in Germany between 2015 and 2020. All children who were 14 years of age or younger and suffered a traumatic injury treated in our emergency department were included in this study. From the database, mechanisms of injury, type of injury, age, and gender were analyzed.



RESULTS The study included 12508 patients, including 7302 males and 5206 females. Among the 10 most common mechanisms of injury were collisions (8.6%), falls (7.7%), injuries while playing (6.1%) or while running or walking (5.9%), soccer (5.9%), bicycle accidents (3.8%), and trampoline falls (3.4%). Road traffic accidents involving passengers or pedestrians caused 3.3% of the injuries but were the most common cause of death. The most common mechanisms of injury causing a fracture were falls, playing soccer, and bicycle accidents. Sorting the mechanisms of injury by the percentage that caused a fracture, the most dangerous activities were falling from heights above 2 meters, skiing and snowboarding, climbing and bouldering, skateboarding, and horseback riding. In the five-year study period, four out of six children died due to road traffic accidents.



CONCLUSION Injured children must be provided with the best quality of care 24/7 in orthopedic trauma departments and have to be kept as a focus in the training of orthopedic trauma surgeons. Road traffic accidents are still the main cause of death in children, but they are overall less common. Falls and sports activities are the most likely to cause a fracture.

