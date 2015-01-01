SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tse CS, Weng CH, Kwon M, Wolk CB, Brown LA, Malani K, Shah SA, Fine SD. Inflamm. Bowel Dis. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1093/ibd/izad062

37026979

In an analysis of over 260 million emergency department visits across the United States from 2007 to 2017, inflammatory bowel disease conferred >10-fold risk for suicide deaths, self-harm, substance use, and psychiatric disorders, though the overall self-harm rates were low (<1% of all-cause inflammatory bowel disease emergency department visits; total 56 suicide deaths).


mental health; suicide; self-harm; inflammatory bowel disease

