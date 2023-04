Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We aimed to identify the incidence and burden of work-related traumatic spinal cord injury (wrTSCI) in Korea in the 10-year period from 2010 to 2019.



METHODS: We used nationwide workers' compensation insurance data. The study population comprised industrially injured workers with TSCI diagnosis codes. The annual incidence of wrTSCI (number per million workers) was calculated.



RESULTS: The mean annual incidence of wrTSCI was 22.8/1,000,000 (95% CI 20.5-25.0), and the mean total cost per claim was 231.40 million KRW. The incidence of TSCI in the cervical region was the highest (13.1/1,000,000, 95% CI 11.4-14.9), and most cases were in the construction industry (47.3%).



CONCLUSION: These findings can help identify specific at-risk groups and facilitate the development of prevention strategies.

