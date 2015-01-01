Abstract

Wrist cut exsanguination is usually suicidal, but it can also be accidental. The lack of recognition of homicide wrist cut as a differential diagnosis is exemplified by its rarity. Authors present two cases of homicide wrist cut with strikingly similar attributes. Fatal head injuries were concomitantly present in both of them. There was usage of a characteristic bondage to incapacitate the victim in one of them. These wrists-cut murders imply the involvement of a specific criminal psyche that has yet to be discovered in literature. The presence of typical features of suicide wrist cut was another highlight of these murders. The personal and demographic details of the two victims also matched to some extent. The report outlines a method for distinguishing homicidal wrist cuts from suicidal and accidental wrist cuts. It will be of an exclusive help to deduce manner in isolated, fatal and non-fatal wrist cuts. Authors aim to initiate growth of literature on homicide wrist cut/s which is otherwise non-existent for them being rare entity/s. Similar fatalities have not been reported to the best claim of the authors.

Language: en