Abstract

BACKGROUND: The United States has one of the highest maternal mortality rates of developing countries, but the contribution of perinatal drug overdose is not known. Communities of color also have higher rates of maternal morbidity and mortality when compared to White communities, however the contribution due to overdose has not yet been examined in this population.



OBJECTIVES: To quantify the years of life lost due to unintentional overdose in perinatal individuals from 2010 to 2019 and assess for disparity by race. STUDY DESIGN: This was a cross-sectional retrospective study with summary-level mortality statistics for the years 2010-2019 obtained from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Wide-Ranging Online Data for Epidemiologic Research (WONDER) mortality file. A total of 1,586 individuals of childbearing age (15-44 years) who died during pregnancy or six weeks postpartum (perinatal) from unintentional overdose in the United States from January 1, 2010 to December 31, 2019 were included. Total years of life lost (YLL) was calculated and summated for White, Black, Hispanic, Asian/Pacific Islander, and American Indian/Native Alaska women. Additionally, the top three overall causes of death were also identified for women in this age group for comparison.



RESULTS: Unintentional drug overdose accounted for 1,586 deaths and 83,969.78 YLL in perinatal individuals from 2010 to 2019 in the United States. Perinatal American Indian/Native American individuals had a disproportionate amount of YLL when compared to other ethnic groups, with 2.39% of YLL due to overdose, while only making up 0.80% of the population. During the last two years of the study, only American Indian/Native American and Black individuals had increased rates of mortality when compared to other races. During the ten-year study period, when including the top three causes of mortality, unintentional drug overdoses made up 11.98% of the YLL overall and 46.39% of accidents. For the years 2016-2019, YLL due to unintentional overdose was the third leading cause of YLL overall for this population.



CONCLUSIONS: Unintentional drug overdose is a leading cause of death for perinatal individuals in the United States, claiming nearly 84,000 years of life over a ten-year period. When examining by race, American Indian/Native American women are most disproportionately affected.

Language: en