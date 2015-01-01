Abstract

PURPOSE: The incidence of self-harm is an important indicator in suicide surveillance and a target outcome for suicide prevention. Self-harm rates vary by geographic location and rurality appears to be a risk factor. The objectives of this study were to estimate rates of self-harm hospitalization in Canada over a 5-year period by sex and age group, and examine relationships between self-harm and rurality.



METHODS: Hospitalizations related to self-harm were identified in a national dataset (the Discharge Abstract Database) for all patients aged 10 years or older who were discharged from hospital between 2015 and 2019. Self-harm hospitalization rates were calculated and stratified by year, sex, age group, and level of rurality, as measured using the Index of Remoteness. A Poisson regression was fit to estimate rate ratios for the levels of rurality.



RESULTS: Rates of self-harm hospitalization were higher for females than males across all levels of rurality and increased with each level for both sexes, except for among young males. The widest rural-to-urban disparities were observed for the 10-19 and 20-34-year old age groups. Females aged 10-19 in very remote areas had the highest self-harm hospitalization rate.



CONCLUSION: The rate of self-harm hospitalization in Canada varied by sex, age group, and level of rurality. Clinical and community-based interventions for self-harm, such as safety planning and increased access to mental health services, should be tailored to the differential risks across geographic contexts.

Language: en