|
Citation
|
Mahinpey N, Pollock NJ, Liu L, Contreras G, Thompson W. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37029322
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: The incidence of self-harm is an important indicator in suicide surveillance and a target outcome for suicide prevention. Self-harm rates vary by geographic location and rurality appears to be a risk factor. The objectives of this study were to estimate rates of self-harm hospitalization in Canada over a 5-year period by sex and age group, and examine relationships between self-harm and rurality.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Surveillance; Suicide; Urban; Rural; Health disparities; Administrative data; Self-inflicted injury