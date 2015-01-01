SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Dennermalm N, Karlsson P, Ekendahl M. Subst. Use Misuse 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/10826084.2023.2198599

37026442

BACKGROUND: Research is needed on how substance use patterns develop over time in the general adolescent population. This knowledge is crucial in calibrating prevention and other interventions.

METHOD: The study concerns use of cigarettes, alcohol, and cannabis in a nationally representative cohort of Swedish adolescents (n = 3999). Two waves (9th and 11th school grade) from the Futura01 study were analyzed using latent transition analysis (LTA) and multinomial regression analysis.

RESULTS: Four substance use patterns, were identified, ranging from Non-user, Alcohol experienced, Alcohol User to Co-user of cigarettes, alcohol, and cannabis. Statuses thus conveyed a continuum from no use to more advanced use. Half of the individuals remained in their original status between time-points, and half transitioned, most often one step on the continuum. Alcohol user was the most stable status over time (0.78), and the Non-user status the least (0.36). The probability of remaining in the Alcohol experienced status was 0.57, and 0.45 for the Co-user status. There was a low probability of transitioning from alcohol to cannabis use. Females were more likely to belong to Alcohol experienced and males to Co-user statuses, but these associations weakened over time.

CONCLUSIONS: The study identified transitions across substance use statuses between time-points. These usually concerned different levels of alcohol use, and not into more advanced substance use that included the illegal substance cannabis. The study corroborates that young Swedes belong to a "sober" generation and usually do not transition from legal into illegal substance use during late adolescence, though with some gender differences.


Language: en

alcohol; cannabis; substance use; adolescence; Latent transition analysis; Futura01

